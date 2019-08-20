Overnight Closures To Take Place Along The M7 For 12 Weeks.

KCC have announced 12 weeks of overnight road closures along the M7.

They began this week after they were initially deferred.

The closures are to facilitate the resurfacing of the M7 Motorway mainline pavement.

They will take place along the following stretches of the motorway:

The M7 Eastbound (Overnight Closures) between Junction 16 (Portlaoise) and Junction 13 (Kildare).

The M7 Junction 15 Eastbound merge slip road (Overnight Closures)

The M7 Junction 14 Eastbound merge slip road (Overnight Closures)

Hours of closure:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 8.00p.m. – 6.00a.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 9.00p.m. – 8.00a.m.

Sundays:10.00p.m. – 6.00a.m.

M7 Diversion route:

Divert from the M7 at Junction 16 (Portlaoise). Take the second exit from the roundabout towards the R445. At the next roundabout, take the second exit from the roundabout onto the R445 towards Monasterevin. Continue on the R445 for approximately 25.5km until the junction with the R415. At the traffic lights junction, traffic should take the right turn and proceed along the R415 towards M7, Junction 13. Traffic to proceed through the Kildare Village roundabout and then take the first exit on the roundabout, joining the M7 Motorway using the eastbound merge slip ramp.

Merge slip road diversion route:

Traffic, at either Junction 15 or 14, intending to travel east on the M7, should follow the diversion signage to the R445, and then proceed towards Junction 13, as described in the above M7 Diversion route.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the councils and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access will be allowed at all times.