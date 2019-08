The most charitable county in Ireland is Clare, with over six-euro-fifty given to causes a month

AIB has released statistics on people's spending habits with the people in Longford less likely to give money away to causes.

Data also shows that Kildare people are some of the biggest spenders in the county.

Kildare people spend, on average, €98 a month on dining out, €258 a month on groceries, €92 a month on clothing, and €13 a month on subscriptions and memberships.

