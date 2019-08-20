The Night Shift

KCC To Host An Information Evening On A Kilcock Community Centre Development.

: 08/20/2019 - 15:48
Author: Róisin Power
There will a public information evening in Kilcock on the development of a community centre in Bawnogues.

Kildare County Council are hosting the event in Kilcock Library from 6pm until 8 O'clock on September 12th.

The plans for the two storey multi use community centre building will be available for view from today until the 17th September.

The proposed development will also consist of the re-location of the playground, parking and cycle parking spaces, and a civic plaza and sensory garden.

Submissions or observations can be made in writing before 4.00pm on 1st  October 2019.

