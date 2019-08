The British Foreign Office says it's "extremely concerned" following reports a consulate official has been detained in China.

Cheng Man-Kit failed to return to Hong Kong following a business trip to Shenzhen.

It's understood he messaged his girlfriend saying "pray for me" moments before trying to leave the country.

Claudia Yip, from the Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor, says recent demonstrations in the territory are over concerns mainland China could behave like this.