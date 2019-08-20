The Night Shift

Oireachtas Communications Committee Calls For National Broadband Plan To Remain Publically Owned.

: 08/20/2019 - 16:37
Author: Róisin Power
broadband_ethernet_cable_pixabay.jpg

An Oireachtas Committee has called for the National Broadband Plan to remain in public ownership.

A review carried out by the Communications Committee concluded the existing plan is based on a flawed tendering process, and ignored viable alternative options.

Committee member, Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley, says motions passed at the committee today found the state is actually carrying almost all of the risk of the project.

The State is investing 3 billion euro, while the private operator is investing 220 million euro.

In Kildare, over 13,000 properties are awaiting connection to high speed broadband under the plan.

