Simon Coveney To Meet Northern Secretary This Evening.

The Foreign Affairs Minister is to meet the Northern Secretary this evening.

Earlier, Simon Coveney spoke by phone with Britain's Brexit Secretary and expressed his concern at the lack of alternatives to the backstop proposed by the British Government.

In what is described as a friendly call, he told Stephen Barclay there needs to be legal certainty on the border issue.

Meanwhile, the EU has dismissed Boris Johnson's demands to scrap the backstop, calling claims he made in a letter to Donald Tusk "misleading and incorrect".