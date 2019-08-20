The Night Shift

Listen: Decision On Ryanair's Application To Block Pilots Striking Expected Tomorrow.

: 08/20/2019 - 16:51
Author: Róisin Power
The High Court has finished hearing an application from Ryanair for an order aimed at blocking this week's pilot strikes.

A decision is expected tomorrow ahead of the planned walkout on Thursday and Friday.

Stephen Murphy has the latest from the High Court:
 

