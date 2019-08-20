WRC Have Ordered A Property Website To Refrain From Publishing Discriminatory Ads.

The Workplace Relations Commission has ordered a property website to refrain from publishing and displaying discriminatory advertisements on its website.

Daft Media Ltd has also been told to develop a methodology to identify, monitor and block such advertising, based on a list of terms of trigger words and phrases they previously received from the WRC.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission's welcomed today's decision.

It took the case after it identified and reviewed a number of adverts in 2016 that discriminated on the housing, age and family status grounds of the Equal Status Acts.