Gardai are warning drivers of Ford Transit Vans of a scam targeting them.

It involves an offer to repair or replace a vehicle's engine through online ads on popular sales sites.

However, Gardai say once a scammer has a persons van it's fitted with a stolen engine.

They say owners are losing out on the cost of repair and again when the vehicle is seized.

They're warning owners to be wary and to only allow a qualified mechanic in a recognised garage to repair their vehicle.