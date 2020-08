Kildare Gardai are reminding the people of the county that they should contact their local garda station if they need assistance, even on non-emergency matters.

Gardai say "Remember, if you need assistance or know someone who does, please contact your local Garda Station and your request will be directed to Community Gardaí or Community Groups working in your area."

Pictured are Gardai from Maynooth Community Policing Unit assisting with a Doctor appointment today.