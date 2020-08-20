Kildare Today

: 08/20/2020 - 08:26
Author: Eoin Beatty
152 applications for the Restart Grant in Kildare have been rejected.

The Dept. of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation says, in all, 1284 were received in Kildare, and a total of  €6,678,602 has been paid out.

The number of applications rejected in the county is 15% of the total.

 

