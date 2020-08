The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to consider whether the midlands lockdown should be lifted.

Restrictions have been in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly for the past two weeks, and are due to end on Sunday.

But NPHET remains concerned at the number of cases of Covid-19 in the midlands, especially in Kildare.

However, infectious diseases professor, Jack Lambert, says the restrictions should be lifted if they're confined to clusters.

Stock image: Wikipedia Commons