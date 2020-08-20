Listen: INMO Says Nursing Homes Would Be Unable To Find Staff If Recommendation Adopted.

Kildare Today

Nursing homes would be unable to staff their services if one of the recommendations from a new report is implemented.

That's according to the Irish Nurses and Mives Organisation, which is seeking an urgent meeting with the Health Minister.

The Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel says staff should be banned from working across multiple sites until the pandemic's over.

INMO General Secretary, Naas woman Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says that's unrealistic with the current wages and conditions.

