Listen: 2,084 Covid 19 Cases Reported In Kildare Since February.

: 08/20/2020 - 09:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The total number of cases in Kildare is now 2,084 - the second highest in the country.

But County Kildare Chamber says the restrictions should only be extended in the south of the county.

Chief Executive, Allan Shine, says there's no need for the rest of Kildare to be locked down.

