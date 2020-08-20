Listen: Thousands Of Homes Without Electricity In The Wake Of Storm Ellen.

Thousands of homes were without electricity last night as Storm Ellen made its way across the country.

Large power outages were recorded in Cork, Kildare, Waterford and Tipperary.

1,703 customers in Athy were without power until the early hours of this morning.

In Kildare this morning, 497 customers are without electricity in 5 locations.

ESB Networks hope to restore supply by 8pm.

Several trees also fell down in Cork, and local authorities are prepared for structural damage and flooding this morning.

A yellow wind warning remains in place in Leinster and six counties in the northern half of the country.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says it's the worst weather since Storm Ophelia, which claimed three lives in 2017.

