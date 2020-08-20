KCC Applies For Sallins Road Use Study Funding, To Enable Traffic Calming.

Kildare County Council has applied for funding under the Covid19 July Stimulus Package for a traffic study in Sallins.

The research project, if it proceeds, will examine pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle movements in the village.

That information will feed in to development of traffic calming measures for the area.

The move has been welcomed by the Sallins Road Safety Action Group.

Its chair, Adrian Devine, says " “If the funding is granted for the design study this year, and for the subsequent construction next year of proper traffic calming measures, then we’ll be delighted. Our Group of concerned residents has been working tirelessly, for more than two years to try to get Kildare County Council to put in place some tangible traffic calming measures in a village which has been badly affected by speeding and by road accidents .”