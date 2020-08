Some people testing positive for Covid-19 have up to 50 contacts, according to the head of the HSE.

6 people are in the country's intensive care units receiving treatment after contracting the disease.

The HSE says it takes 2.3 days for a person to get referred for a test to their contacts being traced - however that figure is the median.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid says some people have a lot of contacts:

