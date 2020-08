The Minister for Equality and Integration has admitted that changes are needed in refuges to facilitate social distancing.

It comes as Women's Aid has seen a 43 percent increase in calls to its freephone helpline during lockdown.

There are concerns that people who feel trapped in an abusive home won't come forward because they are afraid they may become homeless.

Minister O'Gorman says future accommodation will need to be 'covid-proofed':

File image: RollingNews