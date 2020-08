A leading health expert says the restrictions should be lifted in Kildare, Laois and Offaly if Covid-19 cases are confined to clusters.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting to consider whether to extend the lockdown, which is due to end on Sunday.

Infectious diseases professor Jack Lambert says it should be removed, if community transmission isn't widespread.

He's also calling on the government to be more transparent about the pandemic.

