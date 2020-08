Cannabis worth over 49-thousand euro has been seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers with the help of detector dogs Bailey and Sam found over 2 kilos of herbal cannabis and 10 kilos of cannabis infused sweets at Dublin Parcel Hub.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of 49,600 euro and were discovered in seven separate parcels which originated from Canada, Spain and the USA.

They were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Offaly, Cork, Longford and Galway.