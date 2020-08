A new cluster of Covid-19 has been identified in a direct provision centre in Co Wicklow.

It has been detected in the Esplanade Hotel in Bray.

In a letter to asylum-seekers in the centre today, the HSE says all residents will now be tested and they should restrict their movements.

Bulelani Mfaco, from the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, says the new cluster's a big concern.

