K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man's Body Recovered From The River Liffey.

: 08/20/2020 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hapenny_bridge_dublin_rollingnews.jpg

A body has been recovered from the River Liffey in Dublin.

Gardai say they responded to reports of a man entering the water at O'Connell Bridge at around 6pm yesterday.

The man was later taken to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!