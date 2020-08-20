K Country

Reports: Kildare Will Remain In Lockdown; Laois & Offaly Will Be Released.

: 08/20/2020 - 17:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kfm News has learned from informed sources that a split in localised lockdown is being strongly considered by Cabinet, which could mean Kildare will remain under tightened Covid 19 restrictions.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been meeting today, to discuss additional restrictions imposed in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

Kfm News has learned that Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is of the reported opinion that there is no part of Kildare about which health officials are not concerned

Lockdown was due to end on Sunday and, if the reports are accurate, it now seems probable Kildare will remain within those restrictions, while Laois and Offaly will be released.

The matter, however, will be considered Cabinet once NPET has issued its recommendations.

 

 

