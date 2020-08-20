Nite Trax

Listen: 24 Kildare Covid 19 Cases Among 136 Notified This Evening.

: 08/20/2020 - 20:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ronan_glynn_covid_briefing_09_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

There are another 136 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and one more death.

Of the cases confirmed today, 51 are in Dublin and 24 in Kildare.

The remainder are spread over 15 other counties.

It brings the total number of cases to 27,676 and the death toll to 1,776.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn says the number of cases has been rising over the past two weeks.

newstalk1856525.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The country's reproduction number of Covid-19 has fallen significantly since the beginning of the month.

Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University and the chairman of NPHET's modelling group, says it's a very welcome development.

newstalk1950590.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File mage: Dr. Ronan Glynn/RollingNews
 

