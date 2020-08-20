Listen: Modelling Advisory Group Chair Says Recent Covid 19 Outbreaks Under Control.

The Chair of NPHET's COVID-19 Modelling Advisory Group says recent outbreaks of the virus have been brought under control.

The R number is now at or above 1.2, which is lower than what it was last week.

136 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, with 1 further death from the virus.

24 of the newly reported cases are in Kildare.

Professor Philip Nolan, who is also President of Maynooth University, says although the reduction is good news, it needs to come down further:

File image: RollingNews