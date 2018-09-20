The Night Shift

3 People Killed In Shooting In Maryland.

: 09/20/2018 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
At least 3 people are believed to have been killed following a shooting in the US - where the gunman is thought to be still active.

Police have been called to a distribution company in Maryland.

Officers say the situation is 'fluid' and are asking people to avoid the area.

