Listen: Women Who Can't Afford To Leave Violent Homes Are Being Failed.

: 09/20/2018 - 17:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
safe_ireland_logo.jpg

Women with children and living in poverty are least likely to be able to escape from domestic violence.

Safe Ireland is warning the system is failing women who can't afford to leave violent home situations.

They've launched a line up of around 30 survivors and activists to speak at their international summit next month including Kathleen Chada and Emma Murphy.

It comes a year after the MeToo movement and in the year of repeal.

CEO of Safe Ireland Sharon O'Halloran says women are dying as a result of gender based violence:

18sharon.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

