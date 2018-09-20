The Night Shift

KCC To Debate Motion On Nominating Gemma O'Doherty As A Presidential Candidate On Monday.

: 09/20/2018 - 17:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council has confirmed a special meeting will take place on Monday, in which councillors may choose to nominate a candidate to run for President.

A single motion is listed on the agenda.

Ind. Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy is asking her colleagues to support journalist, Gemma O’Doherty, in her bid to get on the ballot paper for the election on October 26th.

All prospective candidates, bar incumbent Michael D. Higgins, require the support of four local authorities or 20 members of the Oireachtas, to get on the ballot paper.

Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy, Peter Casey and Senator Joan Freeman have all be nominated by councils.

KCC's meeting takes place on Monday at 12.30pm.

 

