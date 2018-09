The Justice Minister is claiming the current minority government could complete its full five year term.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are currently discussing budget plans.

But Fianna Fáil won't discuss an extension of the confidence and supply deal, that props up the government, until those negotiations are completed.

Minister Charlie Flanagan is optimistic that a longer term arrangement can be reached:

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews