Secretaries At 11 Kildare Schools Engaging In Industrial Action Today.

Secretaries at 11 Kildare schools are among those engaging in industrial action today.

They, and hundreds of colleagues at schools across Ireland, will cease working for an hour at the beginning of the school day.

A meeting between their Fórsa union and Department of Education officials yesterday ended without agreement.

Fórsa says most secretaries earn just 12,500 euro a year and have to sign on during school holidays.

Secretaries at 1,000 schools will stop work for an hour at the start of the school day, protests will also take place at around 250 schools.

The Kildare schools are:

Kildare Town Educate Together National School

Maynooth BNS

Maynooth Educate Together

North Kildare Educate Together National School

Scoil na Mainistreach

St Raphael's Special School

St. Brigid's Primary School

St. Conleth & Mary's Primary School

St. Laurence's N.S., Sallins

St. Mary's Boys' National School

Suncroft NS, Suncroft, Kildare