The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Secretaries At 11 Kildare Schools Engaging In Industrial Action Today.

: 09/20/2019 - 08:13
Author: Ciara Noble
forsa_trade_union_logo.png

Secretaries at 11 Kildare schools are among those engaging in industrial action today.

They, and hundreds of colleagues at schools across Ireland, will cease working for an hour at the beginning of the school day.

A meeting between their Fórsa union and Department of Education officials yesterday ended without agreement.

Fórsa says most secretaries earn just 12,500 euro a year and have to sign on during school holidays.

Secretaries at 1,000 schools will stop work for an hour at the start of the school day, protests will also take place at around 250 schools.

The Kildare schools are:
Kildare Town Educate Together National School
Maynooth BNS
Maynooth Educate Together
North Kildare Educate Together National School
Scoil na Mainistreach
St Raphael's Special School
St. Brigid's Primary School
St. Conleth & Mary's Primary School
St. Laurence's N.S., Sallins
St. Mary's Boys' National School
Suncroft NS, Suncroft, Kildare

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!