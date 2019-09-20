Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Belfast Court: Treatment Of The "Hooded Men" By British Authorities Amounted To Torture.

: 09/20/2019 - 12:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
belfast_pin.jpg

A court in Belfast has found that the treatment of the so-called 'Hooded Men' at the hands of the British authorities amounted to torture.

The 14 men were hooded, beaten and deprived of sleep, food and water while being held without trial in the North in 1971.

They have also said they were dangled from a helicopter and forced to listen to loud white noise.

This morning, the Belfast Court of Appeal found that the treatment would be characterised as torture if it happened today.

It is calling for an effective criminal investigation into the incident.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!