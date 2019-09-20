ABP: 100 More Staff At Tipperary Plant Laid-Off-Temporarily, Because Of Protests.

A further 100 staff at meat processor ABP are to be temporarily laid off as a result of ongoing blockades by beef farmers at its Co. Tipperary plant.

355 employees at the Cahir facility were temporarily let go earlier this week due to the protests.

ABP says the blockades are now putting all jobs at its Tipperary plant at risk, as well as the livelihoods of 1300 farmers who supply cattle to the site.

Since the beginning of the dispute ABP has had to temporarily lay off 1,463 staff across the country.

File image: Protests at Grannagh, on the Kilkenny/Waterford border: RollingNews