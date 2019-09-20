Listen: Secretaries At 250 Schools Stage Work Stoppage.

Secretaries at 11 schools in Kildare have held one hour work stoppage.

Protests also took place outside these schools, and 239 others, nationwide.

Their union says the uneven pay system for school secretaries is outdated and fails to properly value their work.

Most earn just 12 and a half thousand euro a year, with short-term contracts that force them to sign on during the summer.

Forsa spokesperson, Niall Shanahan says they need better terms and conditions for the important work they do:

20/09/2019. Support Our School Secretary - Protest. Pictured school secretary’s and supporters hold a 1 hour protest outside Glasnevin Educate Together National School this morning. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie