There have been more than 400 assaults on Gardaí in the past two and a half years with some members of the force out of work for 6 months or more.

Figures in the Irish Examiner show that there have already been 89 official reports of assault between January and July this year.

Last year there were 151 and in 2017 there was 190.

Garda representatives say the reality is even worse as a large number of assaults go unreported.

File image.