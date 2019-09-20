Listen: Leixlip Garda Appeal For Information On Fatal Kilcock Fire.

Gardaí have made a new appeal for information on a fire that killed three people in Kildare this day 32 years ago.

On the 20th September 1987, a fire occurred at Church Lane in Kilcock and the remains of 20 year old Barbara Doyle, 8 year old Mary Ellen Byrne and 3 year old Kellie Anne Byrne were discovered at the scene.

The children's parents were at a 21st party and their aunt Barbara was babysitting her two nieces.

Two years ago, Gardaí received new evidence and the investigation was upgraded to murder.

Superintendent Paul Dolan has made this appeal: