Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

: 09/20/2019 - 12:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Dr. Pádraig McGarry of the IMO, Fianna Fáil Cllr. in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District, Anne Connolly, General Secretary of PDFORRA, Ger Guinan and Fine Gael Naas MD Cllr., Evie Sammon.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by PAC Chair, Fianna Fáil TD, Seán Fleming, Larry Tompkins on his entry to the GAA Hall of Fame, Sallins School Secretary, Marion Jackson, Social Democrat Cllr. in the Kildare/Newbridge MD, Chris Pender, and Leinster Leader Sports Editor, Tommy Callaghan.

