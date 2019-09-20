K Drive

Two People Drown In Texas In Flooding Caused By Storm Imelda.

Two people have drowned in Texas, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda cause major flooding across the state.

Authorities say there have been around 1-thousand rescues - and some areas could see 40 inches of rain this week.

The storms have also flooded parts of south-western Louisiana.
 

