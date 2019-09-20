Listen: Thousands Of Stikes Across Ireland Take Part In Climate Strike.

Thousands of students across the country are joining protests calling for more action on climate change.

It's part of worldwide demonstrations urging politicians and businesses to step up their efforts.

Protests have also taken place in Athy, Naas, Kildare Town and Maynooth today.

Stephen Murphy has this report:

20/09/2019 Global Climate Strike. Pictured gathering outside the Custom House in Dublin today is the Climate Strike demonstration which also takes place around the world. Millions are expected to march globally to demand action on climate change. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie