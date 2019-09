Ryanair says 5 days of scheduled strike action by its UK based pilots have been cancelled.

The pilots, who are members of the BALPA union, were due to walk off the job on September 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th.

Several days of strike action have already been held following a row over pay and conditions.

Speaking at the airlines AGM yesterday, Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary labelled the series of strikes as "complete failures".