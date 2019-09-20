K Drive

Bezos Pledges To Make Amazon Carbon Neutral By 2040.

09/20/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
amazon_logo.png

The founder of Amazon has pledged to make the online retailer carbon neutral by 2040.

Jeff Bezos says the company will order 100-thousand electric delivery vehicles to reduce emissions.

The first one will be on the road by 2021 with the aim of getting them all deployed in the three years after that.

