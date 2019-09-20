KCC, As EM CARO, Engages With Maynooth U & OPW To Investigate Effect Of Climate Change On Flooding.

Kildare County Council says the Eastern & Midlands Climate Action Regional Office & Office of Public Work are to collaborate on an investigation in to the effects of climate change on flooding.

KCC is the lead authority at the Eastern & Midlands Climate Action Regional Office (EM CARO)

County Kildare is partnered with Kilkenny County Council for this initiative.

Each of the four regional offices have been assigned a specialism, based on their location and risk profile of the region, with the EM CARO's being pluvial, fluvial and groundwater flooding.

Kildare County Council says its "long standing and strategic relationships with the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Maynooth University (MU) are key to developing this specialism and to the EM CARO becoming a centre of excellence in this regard."

EM CARO, with support from the OPW, have engaged the Irish Climate Analysis and Research Units (ICARUS) of Maynooth University to research the effects of climate change on fluvial flooding in Ireland.