The Garda population in Kildare has grown by 9.2% in the last 18 months or so.

The Dept. of Justice says that, at the end of August, 393 gardai were stationed in the Division.

That's up from around 330 in December, 2017.

There are also 17 Garda reserves and 35 Garda civilian staff attached to the Kildare Division

File image: RollingNews