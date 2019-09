Two children have been reported missing in West Dublin.

13-year-old Demi Lee Dwyer and Jane Duffy, who is 12, were last seen in Clondalkin yesterday.

Both girls have long brown hair, and when last seen one of them was carrying a white, blue and pink backpack.

Gardai in Clondalkin are appealing to anyone who knows where they are to contact them.

The above image is of Demi Lee; gardai say "No photo of Jane Duffy has been provided"