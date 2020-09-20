Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Response Sought From Groups That Participated In The Community Call During the First Phase Of The National Covid-19 Response

: 09/20/2020 - 09:51
Author: Ciarán Halpin
covidcommunityresponse_logo.jpg

Information is being sought from Kildare County Council regarding The Community Call Forum.

Kildare County Council is being asked to consult with community groups that participated in The Community Call during the first phase of the national Covid-19 response.

Green Councillor Vanessa Liston is requesting the information to gain an understanding of the groups experiences, what worked well and what could be improved on.

Councillor Liston added that The Community Forum is a valuable network and this consultation will be key for understanding how these services and social infrastructure can be strengthened for future needs.

As part of the government response to the COVID-19 crisis, Kildare County Council established a COVID-19 Community Call Forum.

The local forum works with State agencies and community and voluntary groups to provide supports or services to any vulnerable person who needs them.

Councillor Liston's motion will be debated at the next  full meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday September 21st.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!