Response Sought From Groups That Participated In The Community Call During the First Phase Of The National Covid-19 Response

Information is being sought from Kildare County Council regarding The Community Call Forum.

Kildare County Council is being asked to consult with community groups that participated in The Community Call during the first phase of the national Covid-19 response.

Green Councillor Vanessa Liston is requesting the information to gain an understanding of the groups experiences, what worked well and what could be improved on.

Councillor Liston added that The Community Forum is a valuable network and this consultation will be key for understanding how these services and social infrastructure can be strengthened for future needs.

As part of the government response to the COVID-19 crisis, Kildare County Council established a COVID-19 Community Call Forum.

The local forum works with State agencies and community and voluntary groups to provide supports or services to any vulnerable person who needs them.

Councillor Liston's motion will be debated at the next full meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday September 21st.