Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Information On Halloween Activities In A Covid-19 Environment Being Sought From KCC

: 09/20/2020 - 10:25
Author: Ciarán Halpin
halloween-2870607_960_720.jpg

Halloween is a favourite past time for children and adults alike but Covid-19 has the potential to put a hold to traditional activities.

Kildare County Council is being asked for a view of the activities associated with Halloween in our Covid-19 environment.

Fine Gael Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer is asking KCC to ensure all possible measures are undertaken to help reduce the number of bonfires and related activities.

Councillor O’Dwyer's motion will be debated at the full meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday September 21st.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!