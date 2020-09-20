Information On Halloween Activities In A Covid-19 Environment Being Sought From KCC

Halloween is a favourite past time for children and adults alike but Covid-19 has the potential to put a hold to traditional activities.

Kildare County Council is being asked for a view of the activities associated with Halloween in our Covid-19 environment.

Fine Gael Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer is asking KCC to ensure all possible measures are undertaken to help reduce the number of bonfires and related activities.

Councillor O’Dwyer's motion will be debated at the full meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday September 21st.