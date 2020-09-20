Listen Live Logo

Change To Stickers On All Pay Parking Meters To Reflect A 30-Minute Observation Period Requested to KCC

: 09/20/2020 - 10:32
Author: Ciarán Halpin
parking_sign_2.png

Kildare County Council are being asked to amend the current stickers on all Pay Parking Meters county wide, to reflect a 30-minute observation period.

This request is being sought while the current social distancing requirements are in place.

Councillors (Lab) Aoife Breslin, (FF) Bernard Caldwell, (FF) Carmel Kelly, (FG) Tracey O’Dwyer, (FG) Evie Sammon and Paul Ward have requested the change to KCC.

The Councillors motion will be debated at the full meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday September 21st.

