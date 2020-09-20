Population Analysis And Forecast Requested For Maynooth And Kilcock

A population analysis and forecast for Maynooth and Kilcock is being requested from Kildare County Council.

This request is being made with a view to making a submission on the Dart Plus proposal.

Councillors (FG) Tim Durkan, (Lab) Angela Feeney and (Green) Peter Hamilton want to impress upon the relevant national authorities and the Minister for Transport the importance of ensuring a double dart line is delivered for Kilcock.

Kilcock is is the only town in North Kildare on the Dublin/Sligo train line not serviced by the proposed project.

The plan was announced in August by the National Transport Authority.

The plans are for the €2.6 billion extension of Dart services from Dublin to Drogheda, Celbridge and Maynooth,

The Maynooth project will be first of the three lines to progress.

The Councillors motion will be debated at the full meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday September 21st