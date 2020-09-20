Listen Live Logo

The Archbishop Of Dublin Says He's Worried About Parishes Being Put Under Pressure To "Get Communions And Confirmations Done"

: 09/20/2020 - 11:14
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Archbishop of Dublin says he's worried about parishes being put under pressure to "get Communions and Confirmations done".

The level 3 coronavirus restrictions in the capital mean the sacraments can't be celebrated - as only private prayer is allowed in churches.

Diarmuid Martin says he understands the disappointment of families over Communions and Confirmations being postponed.

But the Archbishop has warned against rushing them "almost to the level of a supermarket" where people can "drop in and get the sacrament done".

He says that would reduce the Eucharist to a commodity and that there's no need to celebrate the sacraments just because they fit into the school calendar.

