Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information to a crash where a man was seriously injured.

A jeep and a motorcycle collided on the N80 at Ravenswood, Bunclody yesterday at around 10-past-3 yesterday afternoon.

The motorcyclist in his 50s received life-threatening injuries and was air lifted to St James Hospital in Dublin.

The driver of the jeep was uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contat Gardaí.