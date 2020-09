100,000 jobs coule be permanently gone from the hospitality sector by the end of the year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

New research is warning that young people and woman will be most affected by the job losses.

The report, commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland, was presented to Government officials last week.

DCU Business School economist Anthony Foley carried out the research - he says 15 to 24 year olds are particularly at risk: